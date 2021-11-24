    • Future Farm Wins Best Plant-Based Burger at the Grocer’s New Product Awards

    November 24, 2021
    Future Farm
    ©Future Farm
    Future Farm, the fast-growing Brazilian plant meat producer, reports that despite being available in the UK for less than a year, it has been awarded The Grocer’s Best Vegan & Plant Burger category for its 2030 Future Burger, beating well-known brands such as Richmond and Chicago Town.

    The 2030 Future Burger is made from soy, pea, and chickpea proteins, and is said to be able to emulate rare, medium, and well-done cooking points. Future Farm says it aims to convince customers to switch away from meat by making its products as similar to animal protein as possible.

    The Grocer awards/Future Farm
    Image courtesy of Future Farm

    Future Farm has been increasingly successful worldwide over the past year, recently raising a huge $58 million in its Series C round. Following the round, the company announced it was planning to expand into alt-dairy.

    In October, Future Farm expanded into the US by launching at three online retailers — Vejii, GTFO It’s Vegan, and Hungry Harvest. A few months previously, the company had hired a former head of Red Bull as its US CEO to spearhead the expansion. 

    “This is the future of meat-free burgers,” said the judges at the New Product Awards, describing the 2030 Burger. “A fantastic delivery of a non-meat burger with a great texture and flavour. This product is offered in standout packaging which would help give it appeal on the supermarket shelf.”

