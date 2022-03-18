Future Food Series on Precision Fermentation Features Key Industry Speakers

As fermentation fast becomes a game-changer in the alt protein industry with precision fermentation startups leading the trend, the Future Food Series has announced a new event on precision fermentation featuring key speakers in the field.

Hosted by the ProVeg Incubator, the free online event takes place on March 31st and includes startup founders and industry experts in precision fermentation. Themes will include applications of precision fermentation, scale-up, regulatory hurdles, as well as the specific challenges and impacts of the sector.

Speakers include:

Dr. Jeremy Chignell, Senior Fermentation Scientist at BIO-CAT Microbials

Eva Sommer, Founder and CEO of Fermify

Ahmed Khan, Founder and Editor of CellAgri

Dr. Hannah Lester, CEO & Principal Consultant of Amgen Regulatory Consulting

“Precision fermentation food products can have a great impact by providing a more sustainable way to produce animal products. Considering that companies can produce animal proteins directly from cell cultures, precision fermentation food products may be more successful with consumers as they can compare with conventional animal products,” commented Ahmed Khan of CellAgri.

You can sign up for the event here.