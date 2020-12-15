Future Food-Tech Announces Innovation Challenge 2021 with Kellogg Company and Unilever

Future Food-Tech has announced an Innovation Challenge in partnership with Kellogg Company and Unilever to unlock new talent within the industry and enable opportunities for collaboration. Applications are now open until 5th February.

The Innovation Challenge offers food-tech innovators from around the world the opportunity to showcase their solution in plant-based meat and dairy alternatives, and digestive wellness.

Oliver Katz, Conference Producer for the Future Food-Tech series hosted by Rethink Events, said “We’re delighted to be working with Kellogg Company and Unilever to offer the most exciting start-ups across our global network a platform to showcase their solution as we tackle shared challenges within the industry. The Future Food-Tech summit is committed to accelerating collaboration and unlocking new opportunities for partnerships. I can’t wait to learn about new solutions from ambitious innovators and how they propose to tackle two major challenges facing the future of food.”

KELLOGG COMPANY CHALLENGE: Unlocking New Microbiome-Based Innovation for Gut Wellness

Kellogg Company is prioritizing innovation in new plant fibers, valorized fibers from waste streams, prebiotics, postbiotics, fermented ingredients and new non-spore food stable probiotics.

They are keen to hear from start-ups with new microbiome-based solutions to improve gut wellness.

D’Anne Hayman, VP, Global Innovation and Nutrition at Kellogg Company says: “As a leading global plant-based food company, nourishing with our foods is at the heart of Kellogg’s commitment to wellbeing. Future Food-Tech is a great environment for us to share ideas and build connections.”

UNILEVER CHALLENGE: Improving the Taste, Texture, Sustainability & Affordability of Plant-Based Meat and Dairy Alternatives

Unilever has set an ambitious target of €1bn annual sales turnover from this category to help people transition towards healthier diets that are also healthier for the planet.

They welcome innovations to develop better plant-based products and are delighted to get you involved.

Manfred Aben, VP Science and Technology, Foods & Refreshment at Unilever says: “If we think we can do it alone – we are not thinking big enough. Future Food-Tech is a key platform to connect and work together towards a food system that is better for people and better for our planet.”

WEBINAR INSIGHTS

Join D’Anne Hayman, VP, Global Innovation and Nutrition at Kellogg Company and André Pots, Director Product and Process Science Foods & Refreshment at Unilever on Tuesday, January 19 as they co-host a free live webinar, discussing their innovation challenges and key priorities, answering questions from the live online audience ahead of the submission deadline on February 5. The webinar is open to all and you can sign up at this link.

After an in-depth shortlisting process, selected finalists will pitch their solution to the challenge partners and global audience during the live-streamed virtual Future Food-Tech Summit on March 11-12, 2021.

Apply at: www.futurefoodtechsf.com/innovation-challenge-2021/

