Future Food-Tech Summit Showcases 23 Game-Changing Start-Ups Working Towards Sustainable Nutrition

As consumer awareness of the source, nutritional content, and environmental impact of their diet grows, food-tech innovators are creating new solutions to meet the new paradigm. The Future Food-Tech summit will present 23 such pioneering innovators from across the globe at its next London event.

Being held on September 30 – October 1 the Future Food-Tech summit will showcase startups from the fields of precision and microbial fermentation, food as medicine, functional ingredients, plant-based alternatives, personalized nutrition, AI and data science, supply chain transparency, biotechnology, sugar reduction, and the microbiome.

In the precision fermentation sector, South Africa’s De Novo Dairy will be presented – Africa’s first food-tech company focusing on precision fermentation to produce functional, sustainable dairy proteins. In the field of microbial fermentation, Canada’s Blue Heron will showcase its next-generation plant-based vegan artisan cheeses, with active bacterial cultures and enzymes specific to plant-based protein reactions.

In the alt egg category, Israel’s Yo-Egg will present its hyper-realistic, plant-based sunny side up and poached eggs. Many more game-changing early and mid-stage companies will join the Future Food-Tech summit, bringing together food brands, retailers, ingredient manufacturers, technology providers, and investors for two days of high-impact online networking and knowledge exchange.

“At Yo-Egg, we strongly believe people really do want a humane alternative to the traditional egg. You see it in the growing demand for organic or cage free eggs. The change is driven by the consumers, at Yo-Egg we are simply making it easier for them to switch. Our sunny side up and poached eggs are only the beginning. There are a lot of surprises coming up,” shares Eran Groner, Co-Founder and CEO at Yo-Egg.

The full programme, speaking faculty and delegate registration are available now at www.futurefoodtechlondon.com

