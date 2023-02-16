Future of Food Events Announces the Inaugural Upcycled Ingredients Summit

To support the growth of the upcycling industry, Future of Food Events, a division of world-leading conference company C5 Group Inc., announces the inaugural Upcycled Ingredients Summit which takes place May 31 – June 1.

This inaugural event will gather industry leaders to discuss how to scale implementation of upcycled ingredients to combat waste and create a more sustainable food system.

A growing sector

As the upcycled foods sector continues to grow, engaging the consumer, as well as developing the supply chain and mutually beneficial partnerships, will be critical to creating a circular economy that not only meets the needs of the consumer but also achieves net-zero goals.

The summit will bring together leading F&B brands and producers with innovative ingredient suppliers and solutions providers to explore opportunities in upcycling food production side streams into new consumables in the FMCG sector.

The event will facilitate collaboration and provide actionable insights to allow companies to pinpoint waste streams with untapped potential, identify successful partnerships to achieve scale, better engage the consumer with upcycled products, and reduce food waste across the entire supply chain.

An exciting time for upcycled foods

“Now is such an exciting time for upcycling with so many new brands harnessing byproduct valorization to combat the food waste crisis. The space is still relatively new – there’s not necessarily a playbook for upcycling overlooked resources into new products – and has so much room for collaboration. The Upcycled Ingredients Summit is a great knowledge-sharing opportunity for brands interested in bringing upcycled innovation and sustainability into their portfolio of products,” says Kaitlin Mogentale, Founder and CEO of Pulp Pantry.

Confirmed speakers include representatives from Matriark Foods, Pulp Pantry, Barnana, Xoca World, Otherworld Foods, Minus Coffee, UP TO GOOD Energy, and Reveal. They will share their insights into how to identify and source side streams with commercial potential, scale production of upcycled products, and effectively communicate with the consumer to increase adoption of upcycled products.

Registration opens February 9th 2023. Guaranteed early-bird prices are available until March 10, 2023. Visit the event website for more information.