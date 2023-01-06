GFI to Host Fish Cell Culture Workshop for Scientists to Focus on Rapid Advancement of Sector

Alternatives to fish and seafood, providing consumers with nutritious options that do not come from our vastly over-fished seas, witnessed a huge increase throughout 2022 both in demand and in interest from investors.

Producers of cultivated fish and seafood are operating in all corners of the planet, with many stating they are ready for market launch pending regulatory approval. Some of the biggest names successfully producing cell-cultivated fish and seafood include:

Addressing key challenges in cellular seafood

In order to address key challenges facing the advancement of the alternative protein industry, The Good Food Institute is hosting a series of workshops with a select group of subject matter experts who will work collaboratively to determine the next steps required to accelerate progress in a particular research area.

The next GFI workshop, an invite-only (online) event, is scheduled for Tuesday, January 24th, and will be focused on the challenge of achieving rapid and efficient proliferation of fish cells for cultivated seafood.

Attendees will split up into breakout rooms to explore different topics: optimization & selection of starting cell lines, culture media optimization, and transdifferentiation of easy-to-grow cell types into myogenic and adipogenic lineages, according to GFI.

Additionally there will be two identical workshops on January 24th at 11am-1pm EST and 9pm-11pm EST to accommodate participation from scientists in different time zones.

Those interested in attending should complete this form to apply to participate in the workshop.