India: GoodDot Partners With Kenilworth Hotels & Resorts for Plant Protein Festival

A plant protein festival took place in Kolkata, India this weekend (September 7-10) as part of a collaboration between plant-based company GoodDot and luxury resort operator Kenilworth Hotels & Resorts.

The event took place at Aromas, a coffee shop at Kenilworth Kolkata, and allowed guests to sample a range of dishes made with GoodDot’s plant-based meat. These included chili, kebabs, Thai curries, rogan josh, and more.

The aim of the festival was to showcase the flavor and versatility of plant-based proteins, while also raising awareness of the sustainability of plant-based diets. It comes after a report earlier this year found that there had been a “noticeable increase” in plant-based eating in India.

“Acknowledging the pivotal role of alternative proteins in mitigating climate change, Kenilworth Kolkata has partnered with GoodDot to lead the way towards a greener and more sustainable future,” said Abhishek Sinha, the founder of GoodDot.

“Conscious dining choices”

Founded in 2016, GoodDot is an Indian plant-based brand offering a selection of meat alternatives and ready meals. The company’s range includes Unmutton Keema, Eggless Bhurji, Vegicken Chunks in Brine, and more, with sales figures reportedly now reaching almost 50,000 units per day. The products are tailored to the Indian market, and are shelf-stable due to the country’s lack of infrastructure for shipping chilled products.

Earlier this year, GoodDot launched in Australia at the Vegan Grocery Store in Sydney, and was ranked 33rd in the Global Food Tech 500 list. In July, the company hosted an event at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where it served 15,000 plant-based meals.

“Kenilworth Kolkata is excited to join hands with GoodDot and redefine the culinary experiences of our guests,” said Kenilworth Kolkata MD Raju Bharat, speaking about the recent collaboration. “We believe in innovation that not only tantalizes taste buds but also champions sustainability and compassion. Our partnership with GoodDot exemplifies this commitment, and we look forward to promoting compassion towards animals and nurturing the environment. Together, we are creating a future where conscious dining choices pave the way to a brighter world and are a win-win for all.”