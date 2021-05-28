Grow Green Conference Taking Place 1st & 2nd June

Following the success of the first Grow Green Conference 2019 in the UK, an international Grow Green Conference will be held for the first time this year on 1 and 2 June, from 10:00 to 13:15 each day (corona-conditioned as video conference; in English). The overarching theme of the conference “Grow Green -Food and Farming Systems for a Climate-friendly Future” is the role of plant-based and organic agriculture in building a sustainable future.

The two-day conference will provide insights into experiences from agricultural practice and scientific research, demonstrate the contribution that innovative, purely plant-based approaches to agriculture can make in combating climate change and other environmental problems, and discuss policy measures to promote such farming systems, especially also at the EU level.

In the face of the current environmental and climate crisis, it is necessary that bold steps are taken to transition to more sustainable forms of agriculture and food production. Shifting away from livestock farming towards plant-based production methods is an important solution approach with great leverage in combating climate change and solving other environmental problems. The aim of the Grow Green Conference is to make the general public and policy-makers aware of the benefits of shifting to plant-based organic agriculture and to provide them with the latest scientific knowledge in this regard.

The Grow Green Conference is organised by Safe Food Advocacy Europe (SAFE), Förderkreis Biozyklisch-Veganer Anbau e.V. and other partner organisations.

Speakers at the conference include policy makers, Members of the European Parliament, European Union government representatives, representatives of EU institutions, farmers’ associations, think tanks and NGOs, as well as farmers, sustainability experts and representatives of the trade and food industry.

