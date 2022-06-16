Handtmann Reports Success at IFFA, Showcasing Vegan Tex-Mex Bites

Handtmann showcased a variety of innovations at the IFFA Exhibition and looks back at its most successful event.

The company achieved the best trade fair result in its history during the IFFA fair. “We are very pleased that we were able to achieve the best result in our company history with a trade fair turnover of around 19 million euros. It is also affirmation for us that our strategy for the future and our partnerships for line solutions and food innovation are meeting the needs of the times and the industry.

“We offer our customers, whether artisan or industrial, integrated solutions and thus not only support them, but are also their partner and source of inspiration in an extremely dynamic and challenging environment,” says Harald Suchanka, CEO F&P.

“It takes guts, creativity, understanding of trends and well-founded technological know-how to rethink classical products or develop concept products with an initially rather challenging novelty, such as our vegan Tex-Mex bites presented at the IFFA for the very first time,” states Dr Michael Betz, Head of Industry Sector Management at Handtmann.

“Our claim is to offer our visitors exactly that and to inspire them with ground-breaking concepts with potential for success, because we want to be successful together with our customers and help shape the future of the industry with them.”