Handtmann Showcases Molding System Suitable for Production of Vegan Products at AnugaFoodTec

Handtmann, a specialist in forming, portioning, dosing, and packaging systems for the food industry, is to present a new option for producing molded and filled products at the AnugaFoodTec show this March.



The new Handtmann all-in-one molding system FS 525 offers manufacturers of snack and convenience products a new option to further expand the possibilities in the production of molded products: the co-extrusion function.

The molding system offers flexibility for both free molding and for molding and separating vegetarian and vegan alternative products, among others. The additional co-extrusion function now enables the production of a wide variety of filled products.

The FS 525 forming and cutting system combines two different forming principles for maximum flexibility in industrial applications (perforated plate forming technology for freely shaped 3D products and rotary cutter for different cross-sections with straight cuts) and now also offers the option of co-extrusion. This option expands the range of applications for the production of filled molded parts with closed or open ends with a caliber of 20 to 50 mm.

The servo-controlled valve for the inner product with valve sleeves in the diameters 22/8 mm with 8 mm valve tip/8 mm valve opening, 22/10 mm with 10 mm valve tip/10 mm valve opening, 30/12 mm with 16 mm valve tip/12 mm valve opening, 30/15mm with 16mm valve tip/15mm valve opening offers a wide range of applications. Molding sizes are available in calibers 25, 30, 35, and 40.

Further information: handtmann.de