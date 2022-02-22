Handtmann to Present Latest Technologies From Product Preparation to Packaging at Anuga Tec

The Handtmann Group will present the latest technologies for manufacturing a wide variety of food products at Anuga FoodTec under the motto ‘WE TURN IDEAS INTO SOLUTIONS’ in Hall 6 Stand B010/C019. The modular solutions offer scope from start-up to fully automated, highly industrial performance production, optionally from product preparation to transfer to the packaging solution.

In the area of product preparation, the Handtmann Inotec BC140iT-300 automatic process unit and the VarioMix mixer will be on display. These universal process units can be used for simultaneous heating, cooling, mixing, crushing and emulsifying of solid, paste-like and liquid products. The all-rounders are perfect as stand-alone machines, but can also be easily integrated into modern, complex production processes.

The Biberach-based company will be presenting numerous solutions for moulded products from the applications meat and meat substitutes, dairy, baked goods and confectionery, vegan-vegetarian, pet food and more, to interested parties with a focus on the permanent trends snacking and convenience.

For automated artisanal production of a wide variety of moulded products, the MSE 441 and MFE 431 manual moulding units will be on display, which are simply attached to the Handtmann vacuum filler in just a few steps. The newly developed VF 810 vacuum filler with FS 521 moulding system is available for medium and industrial output capacities, as is a complete system consisting of VF 838 S with integrated GD 451 filling mincer and the 6-24-band FS 510 moulding system.

The new complete solution from Handtmann will be presented for the first time at Anuga FoodTec, which covers all process steps from filling and portioning to insertion in the packaging from a single source. Vacuum filler, filling mincer, FS 525 forming system, retracting conveyor, tray de-stacker and infeed conveyor, including the WS 910 digital weighing system in the new advanced version, form a fully automated production process with maximum flexibility for a wide variety of products and tray formats.

The filling and portioning specialist from Biberach will also be offering visitors a wide range of solutions in the dosing segment. The new DV 85-1 dosing valve is perfect for dosing dips and sauces, soups, meat salads, desserts, toppings, sponge mixes, short pastry, spreads and pasty pet food products to the exact gram. Optionally directly into various types of containers, such as cups, bowls, thermoformed packs and jars, or as toppings. The DV 85-3 model also offers a wide variety of products, with product masses ranging in consistency from very liquid, pasty, inhomogeneous, chunky, fibrous, large inserts or high liquid content. Hot filling is possible up to 90°C. Dosing flasks in various designs further expand the spectrum.

The DS 552 dosing system for direct, multi-lane dosing of a wide variety of product masses in thermoformed packs, trays, on conveyor belts or dough belt systems will also be demonstrated. On an industrial high-performance level, the automatic dosing process is carried out flexibly on 2 to 24 lanes. The innovative dosing principle with suck-back, without filling pistons and valves, doses liquid to viscous filling masses accurately to the gram and reliably.

In addition to the numerous process-supporting Industry 4.0 solutions, the focus of the trade fair is also on the new Handtmann Customised Solutions, with which the company now also offers customised solutions for individual customer requirements – from product preparation to the filling, portioning, dosing or forming process to the packaging solution.

You can find more solutions at www.handtmann.de/food.