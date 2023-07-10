Hanson Wade Announces Alternative Protein Summits in Amsterdam & San Francisco

Life science research and events provider Hanson Wade is hosting two upcoming alternative protein summits focused on fermentation and cellular agriculture.

The Fermentation-Enabled Alternative Protein Summit Europe is taking place for the second time from tomorrow (July 11) to July 13. There is still time to register for the event, which will be held at the Steigenberger Airport Hotel in Amsterdam.

The summit will explore the potential of biomass and precision fermentation, discussing how fermented proteins can be brought to market. Companies such as Quorn Foods, Maya Milk, and Mycorena will be in attendance.

“Fresh ideas”

Hanson Wade is also preparing to host the Downstream Processing (DSP) for Alternative Proteins & Cellular Agriculture Summit, which will take place in San Francisco from September 26-28.

The new event will center around optimizing downstream processing for novel foods in order to reduce costs, improve quality, and increase commercial scalability.

Over 60 CTOs, process engineers, regulatory and quality specialists, product developers, and analytical chemists are expected to attend. Companies that have already signed up include Remilk, Impossible Foods, Motif FoodWorks, Orbillion Bio, and BlueNalu.

“This event is the perfect chance to stay updated on the latest trends, get inspired, and come up with fresh ideas that will make a lasting impact on the way we eat and live. Let’s join forces and create an amazing future for everyone!” said a spokesperson for Motif FoodWorks.