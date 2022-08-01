EXBERRY to Demonstrate Sustainable Beverages at drinktec 2022

GNT portfolio brand EXBERRY® Coloring Foods, a manufacturer and global leader in plant-based concentrates, will demonstrate how its EXBERRY range can be used to create sustainable beverages at drinktec 2022.

EXBERRY® Coloring Foods are produced utilising conventional physical processing techniques on non-GMO fruits, vegetables, and plants. They are therefore regarded as food ingredients rather than additives and are eligible for clean label statements in the EU.

In April 2022, EXBERRY released a report detailing its plans to become the leader in its field in terms of sustainability, including ambitions to cut the environmental footprint of its product range by 25%. Following the announcement of its plans, the company will demonstrate how its EXBERRY® range can be used to create a vast array of colorful, clean-label, and sustainable beverages at drinktec 2022.

Mocktails and coffee at drinktec 2022

GNT will be serving hard seltzers (4.5 percent ABV) and mocktails with yellow, orange, and red EXBERRY® hues at drinktec 2022 (Hall A5, Booth 452). A mixologist will be churning out a selection of vivid drinks as a barista serves coffee with rainbow milk froth. The business will also display market samples of various beverages prepared using Coloring Foods.

Helen Vine, GNT’s category lead for non-alcoholic beverages, said: “Today’s shoppers want drinks that combine powerful sensory appeal with strong health and sustainability credentials. EXBERRY® Coloring Foods are sustainably produced and support clean ingredient lists, allowing brands to create eye-catching beverages that match up to modern consumer expectations.”

Drinktec 2022 takes place in Munich from the 12th to the 16th of September. Brands can schedule a meeting with GNT’s Technical Sales Managers at drinktec by following this link.