Hydrosol to Showcase Solutions for High Whipping Volume Vegetable Cream at Fi Europe 2023

German company Hydrosol will showcase a vegetable-based cream developed with its innovative solutions for the F&B industry at Fi Europe 2023.

Hydrosol, part of the Stern-Wywiol Gruppe and sister company of Planteneers, offers tailored stabilizing and texturizing systems for a range of food products, including dairy-free cream. The company’s Stabimuls ICR system, including Stabimuls Vega, enables manufacturers to create vegan creams with enhanced whipping volumes and more robust foam structures.

According to the company, the systems are ideal for creating “outstanding” vegetable creams for cakes, fruits, desserts, ice cream, sauces, soups, and casseroles. Among the advantages, the company mentions that whipping volumes can be adjusted between 100 and 400% and that the resulting creams are freeze-thaw-stable, expanding their potential for culinary preparations.

Additionally, Hydrosol’s solutions offer cooking creams with flexible fat content and heat-stable variants that are resistant to acids and alcohol. Made from vegetable fat, they provide longer shelf life and offer cost advantages compared to conventional, dairy-based cream. Hydrosol explains that final products made with vegetable-based cream are more stable and have unique properties. At the exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to experience the advantages of vegetable-based cream firsthand.



Insights on the cultivated meat industry



On November 29, Katharina Burdorf, the product management team lead at Hydrosol, will be addressing the subject of cellular agriculture as a speaker at the FIE Conference. Burdorf is researching the opportunities and challenges the cultivated meat industry must master to become a new generation of protein.

“Both new types of vegan meat alternatives and cultured meat have the potential to be disruptive,” says Burdorf.