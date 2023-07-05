IFFA, the World’s Largest Meat Industry Trade Fair, to Focus on Cultivated Meat in 2025

IFFA, the world’s leading trade fair for innovations in process technology for meat (and recently incorporating alternative proteins), has announced that discussion topics at IFFA 2025 will focus on cultivated meat.

IFFA’s interest in this topic reflects the increasing market for new plant-based products, innovative fermentation, and cultivated meat in Germany and Europe. According to Ivo Rzegotta, Senior Communication Manager Germany at the Good Food Institute Europe, consumer surveys in Germany point to high receptivity for hybrid, cultivated, and fermentation-based products, making the country a promising market for alt proteins, including cultivated meat.

Germany’s experience in the alt protein sector has been positive, with its plant-based food market growing 11 percent to €1.9 billion in 2022.

Alt protein in Germany

The successful development of alternative protein sources has been spearheaded by Israel and Singapore, with large countries like the US, China, and Australia taking part.

Germany is in an ideal position to join these leaders and become a global innovation leader by 2030, boasting an efficient startup scene, a robust food and agriculture sector, excellent research capabilities, and open–minded consumers. However, the successful establishment of this sector requires active government intervention in research funding, infrastructure development, regulation, and fair competition, as detailed in the German coalition agreement, says Rzegotta.

Lowering costs and approvals

The USA and Singapore have approved cultivated chicken production and consumer sales, signaling opportunities for other market approvals. But the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) requires a lengthier food safety review process, meaning that the arrival of cultivated meat in Europe may take longer than in other parts of the world.

Cultivated meat production still needs to lower production costs to meet consumer demand. Affluent private and public investment in research and infrastructure is necessary for the food revolution to occur. The German government must invest in research and infrastructure to leverage alt protein’s economic, environmental, and health potential, insists Rzegotta.

Since numerous startups work in the cell ag industry in Germany, the GFI urges the German government to provide customised advisory services to companies to help them expedite their processes. Companies like Merck, The Cultivated B, and GEA drive the new industry beyond Germany.

Fermentation-derived

The alternative protein sector is seeing the emergence of a potential powerhouse in its fermentation segment, with 136 companies around the world heavily investing in modern fermentation processes. Of these, Germany is the third largest hub of startups, with companies such as Formo, Mushlabs, and Kynda pioneering fermentation in Germany.

Despite the industry’s technical ability to manufacture sustainable and appealing products, it is yet to solve the price problem to make these products competitive. Private investors and political decision–makers must contribute to driving the industry forward.

“Experience shows that the most successful ecosystems for alternative sources of protein emerge when policymakers actively shape the sector with the aim of leveraging economic, environmental and health potential,” argues Rzegotta.

The next IFFA 2025 edition is scheduled from the 3rd to the 8th of May at its usual location in Frankfurt Messe.