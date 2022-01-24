IFFA Preparing to Embrace Meat Alternatives in 2022

In May of this year, IFFA will for the first time place a special focus on ingredients and manufacturing processes for vegetable proteins, offering this fast-growing segment a professional platform.

At the start of 2022, exhibitors and visitors once again emphasise the need to be able to meet for their international live event: on-site and for personal exchange. The organisation reports that registration has been strong for IFFA, Technology for Meat and Alternative Proteins, which takes place from 14 to 19 May in Frankfurt, Germany.

Messe Frankfurt is expecting over 900 exhibiting companies from all over the world. The expected exhibition area, which will again cover Halls 8, 9, 11 and 12, is on a par with the previous event. The companies will be showing innovations for the entire protein processing chain.

Peter Feldmann, Lord Mayor of the City of Frankfurt and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Messe Frankfurt, states: “The registration figures for IFFA are a strong signal for Frankfurt as a trade fair venue! They show us: Frankfurt’s trade fair was, is and will remain world class – despite the impact of the Corona pandemic. Without the trade fair, the Frankfurt we have known and loved for centuries would not exist. Through the Messe, internationality and diversity have become part of our DNA. And: our Messe is the place for the topics of the future. More and more people are opting for a meat-free or low-meat diet. It is good that IFFA is embracing this trend.”