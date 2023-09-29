Industry Leaders to Gather at IPBFWG Event to Discuss the Role of Plant-Based Foods in a Sustainable Food System

The International Plant Based Foods Working Group (IPBFWG) announces its upcoming event, “The Role of Plant Foods in Transitioning to a Sustainable Food System,” set to take place on the 13th of October, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium.

IPBFWG, a coalition of international plant-based trade associations representing Europe, the UK, Canada, the USA, China, India, and Mexico, promotes a healthier, more sustainable, and more compassionate food system.

The event aims to bring together key stakeholders, experts, policymakers, and organizations to support and expand the plant-based food industry to maximize production and promote the transformation of the animal-centered global food system.

The program includes the IPBFWG Industry Forum, where industry leaders will discuss important topics such as market growth, consumer education, and the influence of multinational corporations on the sector. The goal is to highlight the benefits of plant-based foods and encourage conversations about policies and regulations that support their development.

Additionally, a youth forum will empower individuals to advocate for climate-friendly diets. The event will conclude with remarks from the CEO of The Plant Based Foods Association, emphasizing the importance of transitioning to plant-based diets for a sustainable future.

Before the public event, IPBFWG will host an internal summit to discuss international policy priorities: developing strategies to protect plant-based foods from restrictive labeling laws and implementing marketplace tactics to assist member companies in overcoming challenges.

“This event is not only a milestone for our working group but also a significant step toward a more sustainable and equitable global food system,” says the coalition.

For more information on the event and to register, please visit IPBFWG.