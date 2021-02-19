Industry Pioneers Confirm Participation in New Food Invest 2021

New Food Invest (NFI), co-hosted by international non-profit organisation ProVeg and investment platform Beyond Animal, will take place on 18 March 2021. The virtual summit, which brings together international plant-based and cultured food companies with investors and venture capitalists, will offer networking with heavyweights from the plant-based industry.

More than 60 speakers from five continents will be present, offering over 15 hours of programming. The event is the world’s first online conference focused exclusively on investing in the emerging alternative protein and sustainable food technology industries. Attendees will gain first-hand access to knowledge and insights from pioneering innovators and investors, and be exposed to the latest exciting startups.

“New Food Invest is a timely and impactful conference that brings together exciting startups and influential investors in the name of food innovation. Going Virtual and its unique global 3-in-1 concept will enhance its potential,” says Sebastian Joy, President of ProVeg International.

Access to the Beyond Animal dealroom

Qualified investors and institutions will have access to the Beyond Animal dealroom to connect with pitching startups and view the 100 other companies that have registered their deals with Beyond Animal. NFI sessions will be recorded and made available to all attendees to ensure they don’t miss out and can review the content later via the Beyond Animal platform.

Claire Smith, co-founder of Beyond Animal, says of the event, “As the original animal-free networking and fintech platform that has been in operation since 2019, Beyond Animal is excited to accelerate the development of the alternative protein industry and support the work of ProVeg by hosting this event using its proprietary conference system, which integrates investor matchmaking and deal management so that participating startups can connect directly with qualified investors.”

NFI’s 3-in-1 conference format offers three events with just one ticket. Sessions focus on key regions around the globe in a single day – for attendees in multiple time zones: the Asian/Australian market, followed by the European/Middle East and finally the North/South American market. Thus, each NFI ticket offers over twelve hours of programme plus networking opportunities.

