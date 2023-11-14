InnovoPro Presents Nutritious Chickpea Solutions for Bakery and Coffee Shop Industries at Fi Europe 2023

Chickpea protein specialist InnovoPro will introduce its latest innovations for the plant-based bakery and coffee shop industries at Fi Europe 2023.

Plant-based chocolate truffles boasting 12 grams of protein, egg-free brownies, and a plant-based barista drink specially formulated for stability in low-pH beverages, will debut at the fair to showcase the possibilities of InnovoPro’s chickpea solutions.

The NPDs are reportedly made with non-allergenic, gluten- and GMO-free ingredients, adhering to clean-label standards while offering an “indulgent experience” without sacrificing taste.

The Israeli company states that since its chickpea protein platform encompasses multiple applications, it has been exploring the “coffee shop experience” to cater to the growing demand for healthy plant-based products in this subcategory.

“Consumers are now searching for healthy food and looking for nutritional benefits in all the categories that they consume. Bakery was always perceived as an indulgence category and it was not associated with health or nutrition benefits,” said Taly Nechushtan, CEO of InnovoPro.

Great tasting solutions

Founded in 2015, InnovoPro has developed a 70% chickpea protein concentrate that the company claims has high nutritional value, “free from” properties, and high functionality.

In 2022, Ingredion Inc., the US food tech leader, took an equity stake in the company and, after signing an exclusive partnership, became InnovoPro’s distributor in the US and Canada. The two companies recently unveiled an entirely plant-based Mexican menu made with “the world’s first” chickpea-based textured vegetable protein and a range of creams crafted with InnovoPro’s dairy-free and egg-white replacement solutions at the IFT First trade show in Chicago.

In another collaboration with the plant-based brand Milkdamia, the company’s chickpea protein was launched in an innovative and nutritious dairy-free ice cream.

“The fact that our platform can offer great tasting solutions while answering nutritional needs has become an important differentiator on the market. It has enabled us to expand our customer base, break into previously untapped subcategories within the food and beverage industry and strengthen our foothold in the burgeoning market of alternative proteins,” Nechushtan added.

InnovoPro will showcase its products and latest developments at booth 4.0B125 in Fi Europe 2023. The fair will take place in Messe Frankfurt, Germany, from the 28th to the 30th of November.