International Food & Drink Event (IFE) Partners with Vegan Society for New Plant-Based Section

The UK’s International Food & Drink Event (IFE) has announced the addition of a vegan and plant-based food and drink section to the show for its 2022 event. Partnering with The Vegan Society, it will provide a platform for suppliers to showcase products, provide tastings and network with buyers searching for plant-based and vegan products for their businesses. IFE will take place from 28 February to 2 March 2022 at ExCeL London.

Ericka Durgahee, Business Development Marketing Manager at The Vegan Society, commented: “The Vegan Society is thrilled to be partnering with IFE in 2022 and we can’t wait to see the new vegan and plant-based section there.

“IFE is the UK’s leading food and drink trade exhibition, and The Vegan Society will be there next March with many of our Vegan Trademark holders. We’ll be helping brands to highlight their vegan product labelling in the ever-growing market. If you’re an existing client of The Vegan Trademark, you can benefit from enhanced promotional opportunities at IFE22, so get in touch with them today.”

IFE Head of Sales Daniel Gray said: “We’re very excited to be working alongside The Vegan Society to further expand the presence of vegan and plant-based food & drink suppliers at IFE.”

Event Manager Nicola Woods added: “Consumers are more aware than ever of the origins of their food and its environmental impact, as fresh ingredients, home-cooking and buying local become more prevalent than ever, and we wanted to reflect that shift on the show floor. As always, the show is striving to respond to consumer trends and to cater for tomorrow’s supermarket shelves and restaurant menus.”

