Kerry to Host Webinar on Mastering Savoury Taste in Plant-Based Products

Taste and nutrition company Kerry Foods is to host a webinar that will help companies develop great-tasting meat alternatives. The event will feature talks from five industry experts.

Among the speakers are Seth Goldman and Spike Mendelsohn, co-founders of Eat the Change and PLNT Burger. Together with Kerry CEO Edmond Scanlon, they will host a live discussion on creating “winning plant-based food”.

Daniel Protz, founder and CEO of FlavorWiki, will present a consumer sensory analysis of plant-based alternatives to red meat, while Kerry’s Research and Development Director Omar Lechuga will host a talk called “Perfecting savoury taste in plant-based food”.

The webinar is hosted by Kerry’s plant-based brand, Radicle. The brand was first launched in 2019, and was expanded last year as consumer demand continued to soar. As a result, Kerry was ranked #5 on FAIRR’s list of companies actively supporting plant-based foods and beverages.

The webinar will take place on June 29th at 14:00 BST, with a duration of one hour. All those who register will receive a recording of the event in case they are unable to attend. When registering for the event, attendees will also have the opportunity to submit questions about creating savoury plant-based products.

Registration is now open on the Kerry website.

