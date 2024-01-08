London’s Spitalfields to Host Future Food Systems 2024: Igniting Innovation

Independent Forums brings Future Food Systems 2024: Igniting Innovation to London for a third year on Thursday 1st February. Taking place at Fora Spitalfields, the event will feature speakers from Nestlé, PepsiCo, Mars, Kellanova, Diageo, Kraft Heinz Company, and Nomad Foods.

Future Food System states that the event, which is sponsored by V-Label, will gather stakeholders from the food and beverage sector to discuss how the industry can harness innovation, technology, and financial models to improve the current food system. The 2024 event theme is Igniting Innovation, and sessions include:

Unlocking Innovation in the Value Chain: A Systems Approach

Realising the Full Potential of Regenerative Agriculture

Solving the Protein Puzzle

Changing Consumer Habits: Health, Nutrition & Innovation

“I’m excited to announce the latest developments for Future Food Systems 2024,” said Dominica Andrews, managing director of Independent Forums. “The event theme ‘Igniting Innovation’ was chosen to promote optimism in the face of the significant challenges to the current food system.”

“Consumers all over the world want to make kinder choices that are better for their health, the environment, and also the animals. Innovation and technology are key enablers for a more sustainable and healthier food system, and V-Label is excited to partner with Future Food Systems 2024,” shares Martin Ranninger, director at V-Label International.

Exciting speaker lineup

Participants will represent sustainability, supply chain, research and development, innovation, agriculture, and nutrition professionals from retailers, food brands, ingredient manufacturers, and agri-business companies. The conference will also be attended by investors, consultants, technology providers, NGOs, academics, research institutes, and policymakers.

The event will feature a fireside chat with Oatly’s Head of Sustainability for Europe and International Markets, Shaunagh Duncan, and Food and Experience Manager for the UK and Ireland, Rowena Roos.

Participants will have the opportunity to experience and take part in a variety of presentations, panels, and open audience discussions. Themes will span a range of topics from production to the consumer experience. Session titles include: ‘Unlocking Innovation in the Value Chain: A Systems Approach’; ‘Realising the Full Potential of Regenerative Agriculture’; ‘Solving the Protein Puzzle’; and ‘Changing Consumer Habits: Health, Nutrition and Innovation’.

Dr Sally Uren OBE, chief executive of Forum for the Future will deliver the keynote address, and further speakers are:

Brittany Sage Brown, Associate Director Global Procurement Sustainability & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Company

Dr Emma Keller, Head of Sustainability, Nestlé UK&I

Fran Haycock, Head of Sustainability, Greencore

Harriet O’Regan, Head of Customer Agriculture, Arla Foods

Jo Ennion, Head of Environment, Sainsbury’s

Jo Raven, Director of Thematic Research & Corporate Innovation, FAIRR Initiative

Josh Bayly, Sustainability Director, Europe, PepsiCo

Karina Zimerfeld, Global Vice President R&D Food & Nutrition, Mars

Kiran Sanchit, Managing Director, Head of Food & Agri EMEA, ING

Martyn Lee, Executive Chef, Food Innovation, Waitrose & Partners

Neil McGowan, Global Regulatory and Wellbeing Senior Director, Kellanova

Patrick Tassignon, Branded Ambient Innovation Senior Director, Thai Union

Rebecca Sudworth, Director of Policy, Food Standards Agency

Rowena Roos, Food & Experience Manager, Oatly UK & Ireland

Dr Sally Uren OBE, Chief Executive, Forum for the Future

Sam Fulton, Director of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Nomad Foods

Shameem Kazmi, Group Research and Development Director, Britvic Soft Drinks

Shaunagh Duncan, Head of Sustainability, Europe & International Markets, Oatly

Vanessa Maire, Global Head of Regenerative Agriculture, Diageo

Zbigniew (Zibi) Lewicki, Chief R&DQ Officer, Nomad Foods

“V-Label’s unique position bridges the consumers with food producers and retailers who have in recent years increased their innovation efforts and introduced many new plant-based products. We are proud to work with the majority of European retailers, who make the shopping experience for millions of consumers easier. This is possible thanks to the transparent and visible labelling that V-Label offers,” comments Ranninger.

Vegconomist readers can claim a ticket discount of 10% with the code “VEG10”.

For ​speaker, programme, and ​registration details, visit: www.futurefoodsystems.co