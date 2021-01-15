Madrid’s Organic Food Iberia & Eco Living Iberia Postponed to September

Organic Food Iberia & Eco Living Iberia, the largest trade event in Spain and Portugal, originally scheduled to take place in June this year, has been postponed until September. The new dates for the show are 8-9 September 2021 at IFEMA-Feria de Madrid.

The decision to postpone the event is the result of the effects of the health crisis, a careful analysis of the latest information, and a discussion with the industry. Portfolio manager Vicky Holman says: “Although there are positive signs that large-scale events may restart in the coming months, we still believe that June might be too early to run Organic Food Iberia & Eco Living Iberia.

“We want to offer a second edition of the program that is as safe and successful as possible, and with the recent news about vaccines and rapid tests, September feels like the right time to do so. We have consulted with the industry and worked hard with our partners, IFEMA Feria de Madrid, to ensure dates in the fall that do not clash with other major events and show movements within our sector. We’re disappointed that we couldn’t get everyone together as soon as we hoped.

“But we are committed to delivering an event later this year that will provide the industry with the most effective opportunities for networking, education, discovery and interaction, and we are confident that the move to September means we can return with the best show possible.

Project Director Susana Andres Omella says: “The growing interest in organic, sustainable and ethical products, even in these difficult times, is incredibly positive. With the industry flourishing, we know that Organic Food Iberia & Eco Living Iberia is more important than ever to celebrate and contribute to that growth.

“Despite the difficult circumstances, we have been overwhelmed by the continued support of the community. We look forward to working together in the coming months to ensure that Organic Food Iberia & Eco Living Iberia is the event the industry really deserves. And most of all, we look forward to seeing them – in person – in September.”

Organic Food Iberia & Eco Living Iberia will take place on 8 and 9 September 2021 in Hall 8 at IFEMA – Feria de Madrid. For more information visit www.organicfoodiberia.com and www.ecolivingiberia.com.

