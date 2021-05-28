    • Meatless Farm Offering Free Sausage Rolls from New London Vending Machine 

    To celebrate UK National Sausage Roll day this 5th June (yes, that’s a thing) plant-based producer Meatless Farm will be serving up free vegan sausage rolls from a vending machine for one day only. To be based on London’s South Bank, the brand claims that it will be the UK’s first plant-based sausage roll vending machine.

    With a built-in oven in the machine, the sausage rolls can be served hot or cold, and the free samples will be available from 11:30 am until 7 pm. The sausage roll vending machine can be found at Observation Point, 56 Upper Ground, South Bank on June 5.

    British company Meatless Farm is one of the fastest-growing producers of plant-based meat, recently enjoying sales increases of up to 149% whilst expanding within global markets such as Europe, Canada, USA, Latin America and Asia. Following this year’s Veganuary, the company’s meatballs were swapped by Pret A Manger for its conventional meatballs in the popular Swedish Meatball Hot Wrap after sales were so successful.

    Morten Toft Bech, Founder of Meatless Farm said: “Our new vending machines will give sausage roll fans the opportunity to indulge and get their well-deserved fix, whilst doing their bit for the planet. Let the good times sausage roll!”

