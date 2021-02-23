Meet the Nine Plant-Based and Cell-Based Innovators at Future Food-Tech Summit 2021

Nineteen innovative food-tech startups are preparing to showcase their technologies at the Future Food-Tech Summit. Among them are six plant-based and three cell-based companies, including Eighth Day Foods and BIOMILQ.
The startups are split into six categories — Gut Health and the Microbiome, Plant-Based Alternatives, Cell-Based Proteins, Ingredient Innovation, Food Waste, and The Supply Chain.
In the Plant-Based Alternatives category are:
- 77 Foods — developing plant-based adipose tissue that closely resembles that in meat.
- Eighth Day Foods — preparing sweet lupins using an accelerated traditional fermentation methodology to achieve the best taste, mouthfeel, aroma, and juiciness.
- ProPlant Foods — developing healthy, tasty, and economical plant-based chicken.
- Mushlabs — creating a fermentation platform that unlocks the potential of fungi.
- Sophie’s Bionutrients — using Sustainable Urban Protein technologies to upcycle industrial food waste and grow food-grade protein with minimal space, energy, water, and time.
- Shandi Global — adopting the latest health and food science principles to develop natural, socially responsible meat alternatives.
In the cell-based category are:
- Hoxton Farms — developing cultivated fat to make it possible to create highly realistic meat alternatives.
- Tiamat Sciences — manufacturing a wide range of high-value proteins for a fraction of their current cost.
- BIOMILQ — increasing infant feeding options for new parents by offering human milk produced outside the body.
Previous summits have also had heavily plant-based and cell-based lineups, featuring startups such as Eclipse Foods and TurtleTree Labs.
Due to Covid restrictions, the event will take place virtually on March 11-12. The program can be viewed on the Future Food-Tech website.