MII’s Material Innovation Conference to Bring Together Leaders in Next Gen Materials

The Material Innovation Initiative (MII) announces a next-gen materials conference featuring industry experts including Forager, MycoWorks, VitroLabs, Modern Meadow, Veshin, NFW, and Everlane, who will gather online to discuss the future of materials. The event guide can be downloaded here.

This two-day event will bring together innovators, brands, scientists, investors, academia, retailers, incubators, suppliers, mills, and nonprofits, to discuss opportunities and challenges in the development, manufacturing, commercialization, business and supply chain integration, and communication of next-gen materials.

Speakers at the event will share their insights into how next-gen materials can out-compete animal-based materials and provide solutions that are functional, fashionable, and cost-effective.

“By bringing together thought leaders with the research insights, the market expertise, and the vision to see past the status quo, MII is doing crucial work to gain traction for the products and solutions that will transform our world for the better,” Gavin McIntyre, Co-founder & Chief Commercialization Officer at Forager.

Says Nicole Rawling, MII’s co-founder and CEO: “This will be the first time so many influential industry players will come together to share information and discuss needed innovations. I am excited to see what connections and collaborations this gathering sparks!”

Registration is now open with guaranteed early-bird prices are available until March 11 at MaterialInnovation.org/conference

For further information on the conference contact MII at [email protected]