New Food Invest 2023 Focuses on Asia’s Alt Protein Market for the First Time

New Food Invest 2023 will focus on Asian markets for the first time. The event will bring together international plant-based and cultivated-food businesses, investors, and venture capitalists to accelerate the growth of the alternative protein industry in the APAC region.

Co-hosted by Beyond Animal and ProVeg International, the third edition of the online event will take place on February 15th, 2023.

Sebastian Joy, President of ProVeg International, says: “This will be a valuable opportunity for startups to broaden their knowledge and opportunity of the Asian plant-based market.”

The programme

The programme will include speakers from investment firms, alternative protein companies and expert contributors, NGOs, and plant-based-focused media outlets, presenting on a broad spectrum of topics.

New Food Invest event will provide opportunities to network with investors, startups, and experts. The Beyond Animal deal room will be available for immediate follow-up with pitching startups and deal-making with the hundreds of other companies registered with Beyond Animal.

Pitching startups include Indian alt seafood company, SeaSpire, Australian alt dairy brand Eden Brew, Japanese egg alternative UMAMI United, and Singapore-based Vitality Foods, which was part of ProVeg Incubator’s ninth cohort, among others.

“We expect more than 400 delegates to attend the event, where they can gain access to comprehensive knowledge and insights from key financial stakeholders,” Joy adds.

Subjects covered at New Food Invest 2023

Some subjects covered at the event include:

Opportunities, challenges, and developments in the field of alternative proteins

Challenges faced by entrepreneurs in China

How nature and the environment are supported by investing in alternative food options

Scientific and techno-economic challenges facing cellular agriculture and aquaculture in the Asian markets

Integrating food system transformation into an ESG and investment strategy with real-world impact

How India has the potential to have the greatest penetration of animal-free products

How to improve plant-based products in Asia through novel ingredients.

Launched in 2021, New Food Invest has developed into a global conference series, with every event having a specific geographical focus. The inaugural event, with industry pioneers, brought together 400 participants to hear 75 speakers discuss next-generation food solutions. New Food Invest 2022 was focused on Europe, Africa, and the Middle East markets.

Claire Smith, President of Beyond Animal, says: “It’s really exciting to be again hosting New Food Invest, this time with a focus on Asia. We look forward to connecting high-level investors with unique startups to help forge the future of food in this critically important region.”

The conference will allow everyone taking part to discuss all the challenges and opportunities offered in this booming sector. It really is an unmissable event with so many great talks lined up as well as the pitching sessions for startups.”

Other event details

Attendee Ticket: €199

Startup Pitch Package: €499

Investor Ticket: €299

Key Conference supporter: €5,900

Corporate supporter: €3,900

The online event will take place on February 15th, 2023, from 6 am – 11.30 am CET/1 pm – 6.30 pm CST (Shanghai) and SGT (Singapore).