New Plant-Based Taste Awards Celebrate Flavourful Vegan Foods Around the World

The first-of-a-kind World Plant-Based Taste Awards 2021 will celebrate the innovative and flavoursome foods that are pushing boundaries everywhere. This is much-needed: as we reported last week, 51% of meat-eaters want to either moderate or eliminate meat but are still stuck with the notion that that vegan foods are “bland and boring”.

The award, which focus solely on the taste of a product, will be a celebration of taste across many categories of the global plant-based industry. ⁠12 categories have been specially selected to highlight the best that plant-based food has to offer, including: Burgers, Sausages , Chicken, Seafood , Cheese, Confectionary, Convenience Meals , Beverages and many more. ⁠

Entries into these categories are now open, with five set to be judged live at Plant Based World Europe in London on 8th and 9th April. The foods submitted to these categories, which include the best sausage and the best cheese, will be tasted and scored in front of a live audience by a panel of leading culinary experts. The winners will be announced on the second day of the event during the official World Plant-Based Taste Awards Ceremony.

Both established brands and exciting startups are encouraged to enter the awards to highlight their newest and best tasting innovations. The deadline for entries is 19th February 2021.

Jonathan Morley, Managing Director at Plant Based World Europe, comments: “We are incredibly excited to be hosting the Plant-Based Taste Awards at Plant Based World Europe in 2021. Taste is fundamental to our enjoyment of food and the plant-based sector has some of the most flavoursome products on the market right now. I can think of no better way to celebrate the incredible innovation taking place in this rapidly growing industry than with a dedicated awards platform.”

The full list of categories available for entry:

Best plant-based sausage (cooked) – LIVE Best plant-based burger (cooked)– LIVE Best plant-based chicken alternative (cooked) – LIVE Best plant-based seafood (cooked)– LIVE Best plant-based cheese (chilled)– LIVE Best plant-based convenience meal (cooked) Best plant-based milk (chilled) Best plant-based yoghurt (chilled) Best plant-based beverage (ambient/chilled) Best plant-based snack (ambient) Best plant-based dessert (chilled/frozen) Best plant-based confectionery (ambient)

