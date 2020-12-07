New Plant-Based Taste Awards Celebrate Flavourful Vegan Foods Around the World

The first-of-a-kind World Plant-Based Taste Awards 2021 will celebrate the innovative and flavoursome foods that are pushing boundaries everywhere. This is much-needed: as we reported last week, 51% of meat-eaters want to either moderate or eliminate meat but are still stuck with the notion that that vegan foods are “bland and boring”.
Both established brands and exciting startups are encouraged to enter the awards to highlight their newest and best tasting innovations. The deadline for entries is 19th February 2021.
Jonathan Morley, Managing Director at Plant Based World Europe, comments: “We are incredibly excited to be hosting the Plant-Based Taste Awards at Plant Based World Europe in 2021. Taste is fundamental to our enjoyment of food and the plant-based sector has some of the most flavoursome products on the market right now. I can think of no better way to celebrate the incredible innovation taking place in this rapidly growing industry than with a dedicated awards platform.”
The full list of categories available for entry:
- Best plant-based sausage (cooked) – LIVE
- Best plant-based burger (cooked)– LIVE
- Best plant-based chicken alternative (cooked) – LIVE
- Best plant-based seafood (cooked)– LIVE
- Best plant-based cheese (chilled)– LIVE
- Best plant-based convenience meal (cooked)
- Best plant-based milk (chilled)
- Best plant-based yoghurt (chilled)
- Best plant-based beverage (ambient/chilled)
- Best plant-based snack (ambient)
- Best plant-based dessert (chilled/frozen)
- Best plant-based confectionery (ambient)
Click here to find out more information on the awards and how to enter