Nine Finalists Enter Vegan Business Contest Pitch & Plant Today

Nine finalists from 350 initial applicants will begin Vevolution’s virtual competition Pitch & Plant 2020 – the global investment competition for plant-based and animal-free startups. This year’s entrepreneurs come from six different countries around the world including the UK, US, Cyprus, Nigeria, Sweden and India.
- Biff’s Kitchen
- Founders: Biff and Christa Bloom-Burrows
- Based: UK
- Biftek
- Founders: Kerem Erikci
- Based: USA
- Evo Foods
- Founders: Kartik Dixit & Shraddha Bhansali
- Based: India
- Frozenly
- Founders: Gabriel & Becky Osborne
- Based: UK
- GATO
- Founders: Charlotte Dauzat & Kim Lamza
- Based: UK
- Hempster
- Founders: Bettina Schütz & Paul Bradley
- Based: Sweden
- MeliBio
- Founder: Darko Mandich
- Based: USA
- The Mighty Kitchen
- Founders: George Vou, Louiza Sophocleous & Lygia Eleftheriou
- Based: Cyprus
- VeggieVictory
- Founder: Hakeem Jimo
- Based: Nigeria
The investment judges for Pitch & Plant 2020 include:
- Michiel van Deursen – Capital V and a partner in Vevolution
- Simi Valecha Johnson and Cliff Johnson – Veg Capital
- Robert Boer – Blue Horizon
- Sebastiano Cossia Castiglioni and Miray Zaki – Dismatrix
- Ryan Bethencourt & Mariliis Holm – Sustainable Food Ventures
- Willem Blom – Plantbase
- Silla and Maarten Scheepens – S2 Capital
- Måns Ullerstam – Kale United
Startups who didn’t make the final of Pitch & Plant are still able to continue their fundraising journey on www.vevolution.com. Here fundraising businesses can upload their investment rounds and speak directly with investors who are joining the platform all the time.
Good luck to all of the finalists and we will report back with news of the winning teams.