Nine Finalists Enter Vegan Business Contest Pitch & Plant Today

Nine finalists from 350 initial applicants will begin Vevolution’s virtual competition Pitch & Plant 2020 – the global investment competition for plant-based and animal-free startups. This year’s entrepreneurs come from six different countries around the world including the UK, US, Cyprus, Nigeria, Sweden and India.

Biff’s Kitchen Founders: Biff and Christa Bloom-Burrows Based: UK

Biftek Founders: Kerem Erikci Based: USA

Evo Foods Founders: Kartik Dixit & Shraddha Bhansali Based: India



Frozenly Founders: Gabriel & Becky Osborne Based: UK

GATO Founders: Charlotte Dauzat & Kim Lamza Based: UK

Hempster Founders: Bettina Schütz & Paul Bradley Based: Sweden

MeliBio Founder: Darko Mandich Based: USA

The Mighty Kitchen Founders: George Vou, Louiza Sophocleous & Lygia Eleftheriou Based: Cyprus

VeggieVictory Founder: Hakeem Jimo Based: Nigeria



The investment judges for Pitch & Plant 2020 include:

Willem Blom – Plantbase

Silla and Maarten Scheepens – S2 Capital

Måns Ullerstam – Kale United

Startups who didn’t make the final of Pitch & Plant are still able to continue their fundraising journey on www.vevolution.com. Here fundraising businesses can upload their investment rounds and speak directly with investors who are joining the platform all the time.

Good luck to all of the finalists and we will report back with news of the winning teams.

