NotCo Recognized as Climate Tech Company to Watch by MIT Technology Review

Food tech company NotCo has recently been recognized among the 15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch 2023 by MIT Technology Review, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) media company.

The list highlights startups and established businesses that the MIT Technology Review editors consider to have the potential to reduce GHG emissions or address the challenges posed by global warming.

NotCo has been recognized for using AI and cutting-edge technology to create plant-based products similar in taste and texture to animal products.

Also recommended to “watch” are other businesses developing cleaner ways of generating electricity, storing energy, manufacturing, and transporting people and goods, including BYD, Blue Frontier, General Motors, and NuScale. It is worth mentioning that Notco is the only food tech company featured on the list.

AI tech Giuseppe

A unicorn company and B-corp, NotCo has been developing dairy and meat alternatives since 2016 to “reinvent the food industry.” The company holds 12 US patents for its proprietary AI tech, Giuseppe. This cutting-edge technology accurately discovers plant ingredients and combines them to make realistic alternatives to animal products.

In Latin America, NotCo is the fastest-growing food tech company, supplying plant-based products, including burgers, chicken, milk, cheese, and mayonnaise across Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia to retailers and foodservice providers.

The company expanded into the US with NotMilk in 2020, and its portfolio, including NotBurger and NotChicken, enjoys a retail footprint of over 10,000 stores, such as Costco, Sprouts, Wegmans, Fresh Direct, and Amazon.

Matias Muchnick, CEO and founder of NotCo, commented, “We are proud to be part of the list because we believe that our technology is a powerful tool to produce high-quality food and, at the same time, contribute to the fight against climate change.”

For more information, visit the 15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch.