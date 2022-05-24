OmniFoods and Vetomeato to Give Away Free Vegan Fish and Chips in London

Asian phenomenon OmniFoods, fast-growing across international markets such as the UK, the US and Australia, is teaming up with London’s Vetomeato to offer free plant-based fillets on National Fish and Chip Day, this Friday, May 27th, and continuing on Saturday, May 28th.

OmniFoods first launched the OmniSeafood products in June of last year and the range includes Omni Classic Fillet, Omni Golden Fillet, Omni Ocean Burger, and OmniTuna. The Vetomeato menu special of the British favourite will be served with tartar sauce made using Follow Your Heart Vegenaise.

The new Omni Golden Fillets will be offered via Vetomeato’s hatch at The Old Crown on New Oxford Street, available free from Vetomeato during ‘Golden Hours’ on Friday, May 27th, 1-3 pm and Saturday, May 28th, 2-4 pm, and to those making Vetometo orders via Deliveroo.*

Justin Bones, co-founder of Vetomeato, said: “London is famous for fish and chips and this Omni Golden Fillet is the ultimate c-hatch of the day, served up the Veto way, with mushy peas and Follow Your Heart tartar sauce. We’re all about challenging traditional perceptions of vegan food and this great British favourite by Omni is so good, fish lovers won’t be able to tell the difference.”

David Yeung, co-founder of OmniFoods, said: “The new dish incorporated with Omni Golden Fillet is for sure a delight, and we hope to empower everyone to practise sustainable diets for a good cause.”

*Omni Golden Fillet served with chips peas and tartar sauce will be free to Vetomeato passers by or via Deliveroo from 27th and 28th May 2022*