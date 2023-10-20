Athletes at the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 Have Vegan Options for the First Time

The celebration of the Pan American Games starting today and ending on November 5 for the Pan American Games and from November 17-26 for the Parapan American Games will feature a varied offer that will include vegan options for the first time.

For context, in Chile, 43% of consumers recently stated they are reducing their consumption of animal-based foods, and in another study, 73% responded that they are likely or very likely to consume a plant-based product given that it is of equal or better nutritional quality than the animal-based alternative.

This initiative has counted on the collaboration of the Santiago 2023 Corporation and the Vegetarianos Hoy Foundation, which has actively participated in the review and suggestions to veganize some of the planned menu preparations. Together, this work will ensure a diverse and suitable offer for all participants, including athletes, teams, families, and workers involved in the Games.

Vegan alternatives for athletes

The menus will consist of a wide variety of options, including traditional Chilean dishes, Italian food, international dishes, sandwiches, hamburgers, among others. In addition, a wide range of salads, soups, breads, dressings and beverages will be offered, ensuring that all tastes and needs are covered.

Previous editions of the Pan Am Games have included vegetarian menus and some “accidentally” vegan options. This is the first time that the event organizers have received professional nutritional advice from a qualified organization for the creation of fully vegan menus.

In the words of Vegetarianos Hoy’s founder Ignacia Uribe, “As a foundation, we are happy that vegan options will be included in this mega sporting event. Not only for the care of the environment and animals, but also to give alternatives to athletes and people surrounding the event, so that they have sustainable, healthy, ethical and suitable options for different profiles of people.”