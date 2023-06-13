PBWE Europe: Registration Now Open as the Biggest Plant-Based Industry Event Prepares to Return to London

Announcing the commencement of attendee registration this month, the Plant Based World Expo Europe enters its third year with great anticipation. Taking place on the 15th and 16th of November 2023, the event relocates to the expansive ExCeL London; a growing space for an evolving industry.
Over the course of two days, professionals from the food and beverage industry will get the chance to surround themselves with the latest groundbreaking plant-based products, gain insights from industry leaders, and forge connections to advance their businesses. This truly global trade show unites manufacturers from across international markets, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity a glimpse of products yet to reach UK shores.
Household names will join startups and growing brands from all categories, including meat alternatives, non-dairy, snacks, desserts, and more. Participants will have the opportunity to sample the latest innovations from leading plant-based companies including La Vie, Fable Food, Greenvie Foods, OmniFoods, Sheese, and Violife to name a few.
Even more inclusive
With an impressive lineup of 275+ companies showcasing their pioneering plant-based products and solutions, the event introduces three open-access content theatres, aiming to provide a wealth of new plant-based knowledge to all attendees. Unlike previous years, the conference program will no longer be limited to invite-only, offering a more inclusive experience in 2023.
The Culinary Theatre promises to be a show highlight, featuring demonstrations led by esteemed chefs from throughout the industry. These sessions will illustrate how plant-based products can create dishes that are better for the planet and simple to prepare. New for this year, it will also include sessions going back to the basics, helping chefs reimagine pantry staples to create low-cost vegan dishes.
Abigail Stevens, Marketing Director of the show organiser JD Events, comments: “At our past events we curated the conference for senior-level decision makers, but the topics that were covered were of interest to everyone. We had such a high demand for conference passes that we’ve made the decision to open all our content tracks this year.
More important than ever
“We feel that it’s more important than ever to bring the entire supply chain into the conversation about where plant-based is going, including the challenges and opportunities it faces. It’s only with this level of collaboration that we can take the industry to the next level.
“The plant-based industry is extremely well positioned to help businesses tackle some of the enormous challenges they face. From rising costs, to the environmental harm caused by climate change, a move to more plant-based options on shelves and menus can make an impact. Join us in November and be a part of the change.”
For further information and to register, please visit http://www.plantbasedworldeurope.com/