PBWE Europe: Registration Now Open as the Biggest Plant-Based Industry Event Prepares to Return to London

Announcing the commencement of attendee registration this month, the Plant Based World Expo Europe enters its third year with great anticipation. Taking place on the 15th and 16th of November 2023, the event relocates to the expansive ExCeL London; a growing space for an evolving industry.

Over the course of two days, professionals from the food and beverage industry will get the chance to surround themselves with the latest groundbreaking plant-based products, gain insights from industry leaders, and forge connections to advance their businesses. This truly global trade show unites manufacturers from across international markets, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity a glimpse of products yet to reach UK shores.

Household names will join startups and growing brands from all categories, including meat alternatives, non-dairy, snacks, desserts, and more. Participants will have the opportunity to sample the latest innovations from leading plant-based companies including La Vie, Fable Food, Greenvie Foods, OmniFoods, Sheese, and Violife to name a few.

Even more inclusive