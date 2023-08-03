Pioneering CEOs from Wicked Foods, Hodo Foods, ZeroEgg, Tofurky, and Eat for the Planet to Keynote Day Two of PBWE

This year, Plant Based World Expo will take place at the Javits Center in New York on the 7th and 8th of September. The organizers of this 100% plant-based event have announced the keynote for Day Two: “Plant-Based Foods in 2023: Lessons in Resilience and Collaboration.”

This session, featuring well-known industry figures, aims to provide PBWE attendees with the tools and insights to navigate the rapidly evolving plant-based industry.

Nil Zacharias, founder of Eat For The Planet, will moderate the session. Liron Nimrodi from ZeroEgg, Pete Speranza from Wicked Foods, Erin Ramsom from Tofurky, and Minh Tsai from Hodo Foods will discuss how their businesses have adapted over time and the future opportunities in a maturing industry.

New Tracks

Additionally, PBWE has announced two new conference tracks covering topics to help retailers, food service operators and other industry professionals advance their businesses in the plant-based sector. PBWE’s new spaces are the following:

Executive Summit Track

The Executive Summit Track invites professionals to learn from industry leaders and pioneers shaping the plant-based sector’s future. It includes a “world-class” lineup of speakers from companies such as Before the Butcher, Green Boy Group, Whole Foods Market, and Purple Carrot.

Highlighted sessions include:

The Next Generation of Plant-Based Proteins

Pioneer – Launch – Scale: Growing a Successful Food Service Business

Retailer Collaborations – Merchandising Best Practices to Optimize Category Sales

Buyer Education Theater

Open to all attendees, the Buyer Education Theater is a space where people can learn what is important to buyers in the food service and retail industries.

Featured speakers from Food Marketing Institute, Sodexo, JBH Advisory Group, and Target will participate in the sessions. Highlight topics include:

Meat Mushrooms, Your New Center of the Plate Protein: In this session, renowned Chef Eric Ripert, co-owner of the New York restaurant Le Bernardin, who recently collaborated with Nature’s Fynd to create Vegan Fy Dressings , will be speaking on a panel with New York Times food writer Florence Fabricant; Stephany Burgos, executive leader at New York PLANTA restaurants; and Danielle Schwab from Fable Foods

The Next Generation: Decoding Gen Z’s Palate and Crafting Authentic Connection

Power of Plant-Based Food and Beverages 2023.

Other educational opportunities

In addition to the two PBW Conference tracks, Plant Based World Expo features other educational opportunities:

The Culinary Theater : A place where attendees can get a taste of how to use many products on the show floor. “Watch professional chefs mix it up and show how to make a variety of cuisines from around the world,” says PBWE.

Learning Garden Theater : For anyone looking to understand industry trends and innovations better.

“Since 2019, we’ve been at the forefront of the plant-based food movement and our conference programming reflects the evolution and maturation of the industry.

“We’re bringing together some of the most innovative and brightest minds in the plant-based industry to share their expertise and offer real-world case studies and best practices designed to help attendees successfully develop, source and distribute plant-based products, and gain insights they won’t find anywhere else,” said Ben Davis, content chair and strategic advisor at Plant Based World Expo.

