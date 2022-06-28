Major Plant-Based Players Will Attend Alternative Protein Asia B2B Event & Platform

Singapore’s FHA-Food & Beverage conference has announced the launch of a brand new 1,300sqm feature area; Alternative Protein Asia. Offering a B2B platform for leading F&B manufacturers and emerging brands in a single platform, the event is taking place from 5-8 September 2022.

The Alternative Protein Asia platform aims to satisfy the region’s fast-rising demand for alt proteins and provide higher penetration throughout Asia. The rapidly growing interest in alt proteins in the continent is driven by numerous factors, including major health concerns following a rise in meat consumption, as well as disruption in food supply chains and prices, especially for nations such as Singapore which is heavily reliant on food imports.

Exhibiting companies include Impossible Foods, Tindle, Finnebrogue, GrowthWell, Shiok Meats, and more, as well as a four-day conference program featuring thought leaders and experts from the Good Food Institute (GFI), Nestle, Tyson Foods, AgFunder VC, and Aleph Farms amongst others.

Big Idea Food Competition

The conference, taking place at the Singapore EXPO & MAX Atria, will also feature the inaugural Big Idea Food Competition (BIFC) organized by Big Idea Ventures. The competition will highlight the best Asian entrepreneurs in alt protein with an investment prize of US$200,000 at the finals. BIFC seeks to create new entrepreneurial ecosystems while inspiring the next generation of food start-ups.

“Nothing touches and affects us more deeply than challenges to our food sources and food supply chains. The new Alternative Protein Asia launching at FHA-Food & Beverage will help plug the gap in the huge growth in demand for greater investment and innovation in the alternative protein sector, and represents a step taken by industry, for industry, towards ensuring a healthy and sustainable system and environment in the future,” stated Ms Janice Lee, Event Director.