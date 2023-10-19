New Plant-Based Brand Event veg-net Sees “Unprecedented Demand”

veg-net, a new in-person event that will connect plant-based brands with buyers and experts, says it is seeing huge demand and support from the industry.

Several leading plant-based organisations — including Veg Capital, Kale United, The Vegan Society, ProVeg International, and Vegan Business Tribe — have already come on board as strategic partners of the event, which will take place for the first time on June 5 next year.

“As ProVeg, we are thrilled to support and attend the inaugural veg-net networking event set for June 2024,” said Mathilde Alexandre of ProVeg International. “In these dynamic and transformative times, it is paramount to foster events that unite the entire plant-based sector, bringing together brands, buyers, and industry organizations. This event presents a unique opportunity for us all to actively engage, exchange innovative ideas, and collectively learn from one another. Together, we can drive positive change towards a more sustainable and compassionate future.”

Additionally, high-profile wholesale buyers such as Kale Foods, GreenPro International, and Vegan Perfection have confirmed they will be participating in order to connect with plant-based brands. According to veg-net, connecting with buyers is one of the key challenges faced by food startups looking to scale and gain retail listings. At the event, each brand in attendance will have the opportunity to attend ten 20-minute meetings with buyers from the UK and European retail and food service sectors.

“Unlocking new horizons”

veg-net will also feature keynote speeches and clinics led by industry experts, with topics such as Investment, Production, the UK Retail Market, the UK Food Service Market, and the EU Retail Market. Finally, there will be a networking event allowing brands and buyers to mingle.

Mike Hill, co-founder of vegan pizza brand One Planet Pizza, is one of the founders of veg-net.

“With my experience and knowledge of the plant-based category, combined with my event expertise from the leisure sector, I felt compelled to support the growth of exceptional vegan food brands,” said Hill. “We know from surveying plant-based businesses that connecting with the right buyers is the biggest pain point for brands looking to scale. With veg-net, we’re unlocking new horizons.

“It’s really encouraging to see the backing we’re getting from industry partners, and we’ve been blown away by the number of early registrations for delegate places to date.”