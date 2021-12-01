Plant-Based Celebrities and Product Launches Fill the Bill at Plant Based World Expo

Plant-Based Celebrities, famous chefs, and innovative product sampling among the attractions of December 9-10 event

Attendees to this year’s Plant Based World Expo North America (PBW) will be treated to a host of product innovations as well as networking opportunities with some of the biggest names in the plant-based industry. Some of the most exciting brands in the scene will be debuting products, including UK fried chicken phenomenon VFC and Asian sensation OmniFoods.

From international chefs to vegan CEOs and food experts, the PBW event boasts a stellar line-up of speakers and educational sessions, including:

Chef Chew, Founder & CEO of Something Better Foods Inc., investor, and TED talks speaker.

James Corwell, Certified Master Chef and the creative force behind Ocean Hugger Foods

Rocco DiSpirito, James Beard award-winning chef, healthy lifestyle crusader, and acclaimed author.

Palak Patel, owner of Dash & Chutney and a winner of Food Network’s Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay.

Several emerging plant-based brands will debut new products at the expo, including VFC, OmniFoods, and plant-based seafood specialist JINKA, which will be launching its plant-based squid at the event. Planterra Foods will also debut its whole muscle True Bite Chicken Cutlets and Shreds.

Exclusively for foodservice and retail professionals, as well as distributors, investors, and manufacturers, PBW will take place between December 9 – 10 at the Javits Center in New York City. Over 200 exhibitors will be present and over 3,000 industry professionals are expected to attend.

“Our world-class line up of speakers will give you a better understanding of the ever-expanding plant-based industry and knowledge that you can start putting into action right away,” stated Benjamin Davis, VP of Content at PBW.