Plant Based World Expo: Europe’s Only 100% Plant-Based Trade Fair Returns to London

Plant Based World Expo — the only 100% plant-based event specifically designed for foodservice and retail professionals, distributors, investors, and manufacturers — will be returning to London’s Olympia from 30th November to 1st December this year.

Professionals can discover plant-based products and connect with retailers, caterers, investors, buyers, and distributors from within the plant-based industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to sample new and innovative plant-based foods made by emerging brands from around the world.

Jonathan Morley, Managing Director of organiser JD Events Ltd, comments: “We were humbled by the fantastic reception Plant Based World Expo Europe received in October 2021. There was so much hunger for our event that we have had to move our show for 2022 to Olympia London for a bigger space. I’m excited to see what this year brings.

“Plant-based is no longer a selection of bland, mushy vegetables squeezed into a breadcrumb coating. The breadth of innovation makes it the perfect solution to the ever-growing pressures on the food industry to find a solution to sustain the human population and protect our strained planet,” adds Morley.

The show floor is set to host countless household names from startups to big players such as Quorn, JUST, Hlthpunk, and Willicroft, spanning categories from meat and dairy alternatives through to confectionery. A new addition to the event this year is the Learning Garden Theatre, offering free, educational content for the whole industry, while the Culinary Theatre will host sessions run by a mixture of industry and celebrity chefs.

Catering for the next generation

A ticketed conference will also take place with panels and talks created for retail and foodservice buyers, covering sustainability, the politics of food, catering for the next generation, elevating plant-based offerings, meeting the needs of new audiences, and the delivery market.

Morley sums up why such networking events are so crucial: “Plant-based food presents a significant opportunity to overcome many of the most pressing food challenges, whilst allowing companies to lead the charge in protecting the environment. Innovation in this space is phenomenal, we’re regularly seeing companies raising millions in investment. With huge leaps in taste and texture, along with manufacturers scaling up their operations to reduce unit costs, the final hurdle is availability.”