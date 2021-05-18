Plant-Based Game Changers Wanted: ProVeg Incubator Announces Applications Now Open for 7th Cohort

The ProVeg Incubator is taking applications from pioneering plant-based, fermentation, and cultured-food startups to join this summer’s accelerator programme. Innovative companies working to develop alternatives to animal-based products, ingredients, and services from anywhere in the world are eligible. As part of ProVeg International, the programme is committed to the mission of reducing global animal consumption by 50% by the year 2040.

ProVeg Incubator alumni include Better Nature, Vly Foods, Mondarella, Greenwise, Mushlabs, Formo, Plantcraft, Remilk, Hooked, Cellular Agriculture, Update Foods, and the nu company. Startups accepted to the Incubator are supported with a tailor-made accelerator programme, up to €200,000 in funding, one-on-one expert mentoring, and access to the Incubator’s extensive networks of industry contacts.

“Egg, seafood, chicken and other meat alternatives have a particular strategic focus for us.”

The ProVeg Incubator is one of the world’s leading alt-protein accelerators, exclusively supporting companies that are transforming the global food system. Since its launch in 2018, the Berlin-based ProVeg Incubator has worked with over 50 startups from around the world. Collectively, those startups have raised more than €35 million and are selling products in over 15,000 stores.

Albrecht Wolfmeyer, Head of the ProVeg Incubator, said: “We look for impact-driven founders with innovative, scalable, and defensible technologies and solutions that are backed by a stellar team. Innovative approaches to develop and scale the production of plant-based and cultured meat alternatives and all kinds of fermentation-based protein alternatives are especially exciting. Although we are open to receiving applications across all categories, egg, seafood, chicken and other meat alternatives have a particular strategic focus for us.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are again planning to host the upcoming edition of our programme online. Although we miss meeting our founders in person, this is the safest option at present and it actually makes our programme even more accessible. Since the start of the pandemic, we have received an increasing number of startup applications from China, India, and Latin America, for example, and we’re delighted to be continuing to expand our global reach.”

Applications for the upcoming cohort are being accepted on a rolling basis. The final deadline for applications is Sunday, 18 July 2021, with the programme planned to kick off in September. Interested founders should apply by going to www.provegincubator.com/apply

