Plant-Based Meat Products in the Spotlight at Anuga Meat 2023

Anuga Meat, one of the ten trade fairs under the umbrella of Anuga and a renowned platform for the global meat industry, focuses on the latest trends in the industry this October.

Anuga Meat takes place from 7th to 11th October 2023 in Cologne, where food service provider Aramark recently announced the opening of Germany’s first purely vegan trade fair restaurant, located at the trade fair grounds at Koelnmesse.



In order to meet consumers’ desire for healthy nutrition, regionality, sustainability, and animal welfare, this year’s Anuga Meat will again focus not only on meat, sausage and poultry but also on vegan and vegetarian meat alternatives. The latter are primarily presented in the special show “Meet More Meatless”.

This year’s top exhibitors include Bell, Beyond Meat, Bigard, Tönnies, Tyson, Vion, and Wiesenhof. Important European group participations come from Belgium, France, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain. The South American continent is also represented by Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

The high number of suppliers participating in Anuga Meat shows that exports continue to play a central role in the international meat industry. The development of new market potential is particularly important.

Further information on Anuga Meat can be found at www.anuga.de/die-messe/10-fachmessen/anuga-meat.

