Plant-Based Seafood Co to Unveil World’s First Plant-Based Oyster Po’boy

The Plant-Based Seafood Co. announces it will unveil the world’s first plant-based oyster po’boy at a popup event tomorrow called “NOLA Poboys” in New Orleans, which will feature a guest appearance by former Top Chef contestant and celebrity chef, Spike Mendelsohn.

Plant-Based Seafood Co.’s Mind Blown product line includes the award-winning Coconut Shrimp, as well as Dusted Shrimp, and Dusted Scallop. Co-founder Monica Talbert reports to vegconomist today that the product launch of the Po’boy, featuring oysters created from pea protein, is set for Q2 of 2022 in foodservice from the outset.

The mother-daughter duo behind The Plant-Based Seafood Co. uses a variety of plant proteins, vegetables roots and kelp to recreate shrimp and scallops to appear, taste, and perform like crustaceans and molluscs.

“The Plant-Based Seafood Co.’s, number one goal is to create, innovate, and produce plant-based food analogs that are clean, sustainable, healthy, and realistic in form and performance. The world’s first-ever plant-based oyster po’boy proves just that!,” says Co-founder Shelly Van Cleve.

“We like a challenge, and when you nail it, it feels so good. Taste, texture, and mouth-feel fall into play to gain even seafood-lovers approval, and we definitely did that with our plant-based oyster po’boy.

“We can’t wait to serve them side-by-side with the ones from the water and win-over the undeniable oyster po’boy experts in the most appropriate location. We plan on blowing minds on Bourbon Street!” added Van Cleve.

The event takes place at 908 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70116 tomorrow Friday 10th Dec, from 12pm-4pm.

Plant-Based Seafood Co. products can be purchased online at http://www.gtfoitsvegan.com, http://www.shopvejii.com, and http://www.plantbelly.com. You may also find them in select retail locations around the country online at https://plantbasedseafoodco.com/pages/store-locator.