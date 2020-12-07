Plant-based Takes Centre Stage at Fi Europe Innovation Awards

At Fi Europe CONNECT 2020, the Fi Europe Innovation Awards and the Startup Innovation Challenge saw Plant-based and alternative ingredients taking centre stage in both awards, with winners presenting healthier plant proteins, fungal-derived food colorants and edible coatings for fruit and vegetables amongst other innovations.

More than 1,500 participants of Fi Europe CONNECT followed the award ceremonies live online, as well as the on-demand startup pitches. The winners of the Fi Europe Innovation Awards 2020 are as follows:

Sustainability Innovation Award

Two finalists were awarded:

Food Tech Innovation Award

Ingredient Innovation Award:

The winners of the Startup Innovation Challenge 2020:

Most Innovative Food or Beverage Ingredient: Michroma (Argentina/ USA)

Most Innovative Processing Technology: Sufresca (Israel)

Most Innovative Service or Technology Supporting F&B: Enyzmit (Israel)

“This shows not only the standing of the Awards and the Challenge, but also that innovation is crucial, especially in times of crisis. After all, it is proof of how resilient the food and beverage industry has proven to be in recent months,” says Brand Director Julien Bonvallet.

