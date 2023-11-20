Plant Based World Expo Europe Welcomes Over 3,700 Attendees From 25 Countries

Plant Based World Expo Europe — the continent’s largest fully plant-based trade event — took place in London for the third time from November 15-16.

This year’s event saw over 3,700 attendees from more than 25 countries, including representatives from food service, retail, and the wider food and beverage sector. Notable attendees included senior decision makers from major companies such as Sodexo and Nestle, as well as university academics, government advisors, and research leads from ProVeg and Plant Futures.

Exhibitors such as Upfield highlighted the environmentally friendly credentials of their foods, while others demonstrated products made from vegetables and whole foods — a growing trend as consumers look for less processed and more nutritious options. Meanwhile, plant-based pizzeria Purezza announced its merger with artisan vegan cheesemaker La Fauxmagerie.

Veganuary celebrated its tenth anniversary with the premiere of a new film, “It’ll Never Catch On: The Veganuary Story 10 Years On”. This was followed by a Q&A with founders Jane Land and Matthew Glover, along with Henry Firth and Ian Theasby of BOSH!.

“If there’s one thing Plant Based World Expo taught us about the European market, it’s that the plant-based industry is set to re-emerge stronger, for the good of our collective health and that of the planet,” said Abigail Stevens, Marketing Director of show organiser JD Events.

“Future of food”

Plant Based World Expo Europe also featured a conference program with cutting-edge insights from key players in the plant-based sector.

“Taste, satiety and trust will help to grow the plant-based industry, and trends on display at Plant Based World Expo Europe included more sustainable, circular loop sourced foods such as More Food’s pumpkin seed-based protein and Redefine Meat’s 3D printed meat,” said Indy Kaur, founder and CEO of plant-based consultancy Plant Futures. “Naturally fermented foods such as ‘butter’ and ‘cheese‘ from brands including Purezza, La Fauxmagerie, and Mondarella wowed crowds, proving the future of food is right here, right now!”

Plant Based World Expo Europe will return to London from November 13-14 2024.