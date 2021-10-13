Plant Based World Expo North America Returns to New York This December After 2020 Hiatus

Plant Based World Expo North America (PBW), a plant-based event designed exclusively for a B2B audience, returns to New York on December 9-10, 2021 at the Javits Center, with more than 3,000 attendees expected to take part in plant-based networking and tasting opportunities.

The inaugural event took place in 2019, with trade show management company JD Events stating that 3,737 attendees had participated, and this being prior to the global health crisis which of course has accelerated interest and demand in plant-based across the planet. Attendees at the return show this year will have the opportunity to experience an exhibition showcasing thousands of innovative plant-based products and brands from around the world.

The opening keynote panel, Growth of the Plant-Based Industry, will be moderated by Nil Zacharias, host of the Eat for The Plant Podcast and features Rachel Dreskin, CEO, Plant-Based Foods Association; Susie Weintraub, CEO, Envision Group, A Division of Compass Group; and Holly Adrien, Natural and Organics Strategy and Innovation Manager, Kroger. They will discuss the progress and growth of the plant-based category and preview what’s ahead.

In addition to conference keynotes and sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to: