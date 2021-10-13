Plant Based World Expo North America Returns to New York This December After 2020 Hiatus

|
Plant Based World Expo North America (PBW), a plant-based event designed exclusively for a B2B audience, returns to New York on December 9-10, 2021 at the Javits Center, with more than 3,000 attendees expected to take part in plant-based networking and tasting opportunities.
The inaugural event took place in 2019, with trade show management company JD Events stating that 3,737 attendees had participated, and this being prior to the global health crisis which of course has accelerated interest and demand in plant-based across the planet. Attendees at the return show this year will have the opportunity to experience an exhibition showcasing thousands of innovative plant-based products and brands from around the world.
The opening keynote panel, Growth of the Plant-Based Industry, will be moderated by Nil Zacharias, host of the Eat for The Plant Podcast and features Rachel Dreskin, CEO, Plant-Based Foods Association; Susie Weintraub, CEO, Envision Group, A Division of Compass Group; and Holly Adrien, Natural and Organics Strategy and Innovation Manager, Kroger. They will discuss the progress and growth of the plant-based category and preview what’s ahead.
In addition to conference keynotes and sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to:
- Learn about the latest consumer trends, data, and research on plant-based foods.
- See, taste and experience new product innovations and solutions.
- Return to in-person networking with industry colleagues.
- Become an expert on plant-based food and help shape a healthier, more sustainable food system.
“The plant-based industry continues to grow and innovate at a breakneck pace, and Plant-Based World Expo is the only place to experience all the industry has to offer under one roof,” says Benjamin Davis, VP of Content at PBW.
“So much has happened since our last conference in 2019, and we can’t wait to bring the latest plant-based products to decision-makers and educate them on how these foods will improve their bottom line and the health of the people they serve.”