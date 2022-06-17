Plant Based World Expo to Host Third “World-Class” Conference & Exhibition

Plant Based World Expo, an event for foodservice and retail professionals, distributors, investors, and manufacturers, will return to New York on September 8-9.

Following the success of 2021’s event, this year’s expo will feature a larger floor space and twice as many sessions. Thousands of products and brands will be showcased, with over 4,500 people expected to attend.

The keynote speaker will be Eve Turow-Paul, founder and executive director of Food for Climate League. Her speech will discuss the connections between food choice, mental health, sustainability, and the impact of COVID-19.

Previous expos

Following a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, last year’s Plant Based World Expo featured new products from brands such as VFC and OmniFoods, as well as talks by notable speakers including Chef Chew and James Corwell.

The event also took place in Europe for the first time in 2021, hosted at London’s Business Design Centre. The European expo featured Heather Mills as keynote speaker, with 80 exhibitors including Meatless Farm and Sheese.

“We’re thrilled to be heading back to New York for the third Plant Based World Expo! Our highly curated B2B event is the must-attend industry event for food service professionals, retailers, investors, buyers, and brands to do business, learn and connect,” said Chris Nemchek, General Manager of Plant Based World Expo. “We look forward to offering important educational sessions and showcasing the latest plant-based products that will help companies excel in this exploding category, improve their bottom line and offer customers the very best in plant-based food options.”