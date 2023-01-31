Product of the Year 2023: 17 Vegan Winners in Multiple Categories Chosen by UK Consumers

The Product of the Year, the largest consumer survey of product innovation in the UK, has revealed the winners of its 2023 awards, with 17 vegan products chosen by consumers across multiple categories.

According to organisers, this year, nearly a fifth of consumers said plant-based was the most important factor when buying or trying a new product and plant-based products made the “greatest imprint” across multiple categories, ranging from big brands to startups.

Consumer led

The annual Product of the Year Awards is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation and serves as a benchmark for predicting top interests and trends in the year ahead. In its 19th edition this year, 8,000 adult UK consumers voted to select the winners in each category in a survey conducted by Kantar.

We offer you a list of the vegan products awarded with the iconic red product of the year logo by categories:

Innovation comes in all shapes and sizes

Plant–based food is becoming increasingly popular as people seek more sustainable, health–conscious alternatives to animal–based products. Newly emerging brands such as TRIP and Shicken continue to launch NPDs in a challenging market, while larger, established producers like Heinz and Bird’s Eye are bringing plant-based foods to the mainstream.



Helga Slater, MD, Product of the Year, said: “Innovation comes in all shapes and sizes, and in what has been another challenging year for everyone, we have seen brands big and small step up and stand out for some truly exceptional products.

“From the small, incremental improvements made by established brands to those breaking new ground, we are happy to once again be able to shine a light on the very best product innovation, and we are thrilled for all the winners.”