Product of the Year Awards 2024 Names Oddlygood as Best Plant Based Milk

The 2024 Product of the Year winners, chosen by 8,000 UK consumers in what is described as the UK’s largest celebration of product innovation, have been revealed.

Now in its 20th year, Product of the Year aims to provide a platform for everyday household products we use regularly but often take for granted. The Product of the Year logo has 81% shopper recognition, can be seen in all major supermarkets and convenience stores across the country, and is described as a vote of confidence by consumers for consumers.

Whereas last year’s event saw 17 vegan products awarded, the 2024 ceremony, for some reason (we will enquire), recognised just three: Heinz Beanz Bowlz, Oddlygood‘s Barista Vanilla Flavour Oat Drink, and Mentos Pure Fresh Gum Paperboard mints.

In the 2023 event, the winner in the Plant-Based Burger category was Heinz Beanz Burgerz made by Kraft Heinz, and in the 2024 ceremony, Kraft Heinz is recognised again in the Plant Based Food category for its Heinz Beanz Bowlz, reportedly all suitable for vegans.

Mentos Pure Fresh Gum Paperboard Bottle is recognised for being a chewing gum free from animal byproducts. But most interestingly and newsworthy is the award for Finland’s Oddlygood, for its Barista Vanilla Flavour Oat Drink 1L. “Minimal food waste is involved in the making of this delicious, creamy, foamy milk alternative,” say the organisers.

Oddlygood’s success

Oddlygood of Helsinki, a spinoff of leading Finnish food company Valio, has seen impressive growth since its debut in 2018, with sales doubling each year. It has achieved particularly strong performance in Sweden, where its growth has significantly outpaced the overall market for oat-based dairy alternatives. Its products are available in Finland, Sweden the UK, Russia, the Baltics, and most recently the brand entered the US with its All-In Barista Oat Drink in 2022. Oddlygood has seen particular success in Sweden, where it reportedly saw growth of 131%, giving it the second-largest market share in oat-based beverages in Sweden.

In autumn of last year, Oddlygood acquired the Nordic brand Planti, thus positioning it at the forefront of two prominent dairy alternative categories: spoonable snacks in Sweden and cooking products in Finland. ​​​CEO of Oddlygood, Niko Vuorenmaa stated at the time: “Planti is our first acquisition and the next step on our growth journey. In the first half of this year, we delivered great momentum with +40% organic growth, compared to 2022, and growing significantly faster than the market. Planti’s portfolio complements our existing offering and strengthens our market position, especially in spoonables and cooking.”

Glenn McCracken, Commercial Director, Strategic Markets, at Oddlygood commented, “We are delighted to have won a Product of the Year award. We strive to offer the best quality product in any category we enter. Taste is everything to Oddlygood and it is a benefit that it is plant-based, dairy-free, gluten-free, and performs like dairy, in a coffee environment. Winning awards like Product of the Year, Great Taste Award, and the Grocer Award for Vanilla Barista shows that it isn’t just us who think this is a truly remarkable product.”