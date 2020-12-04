ProVeg Future Food Series Shines a Spotlight on Seafood Alternatives on 9th Dec

ProVeg Incubator and NX-Food present the Future Food Series, and next Wednesday 9th December the focus will be on the the topic of seafood alternatives , with founders of plantbased and cultivated startups from around Europe and Asia discussing how to successfully launch such products and what the future has in store for this sector.

Carrie Chan, Co-Founder and CEO of Avant Meats, is announced as one of the speakers at the event. Her Hong Kong-based company announced this week the closing of a successful sseed round of $3.1 million to to launch its cultured fish meat products to market as soon as 2021.

In addition, Sandhya Sriram, Founder and CEO of Shiok Meats which recently revealed its cellbased lobster due for launch after its flagship product cultured shrimp, will speak at the event, as will Emil Wasteson, Co-Founder of Hooked, and Georg Baunach, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of Hatch.

Agenda:

2:00 pm – Intro from Albrecht Wolfmeyer, ProVeg Incubator, and Fabio Ziemssen, NX-Food

2:10 pm – Guest intros and panel discussion

3:00 pm – Closing comments and end of the event

(All times listed above are CET)

ProVeg Incubator is the world’s leading Incubator of plant-based and cultured food startups. 40+ alumni startups from all over the world and have raised a total of over €18 million and launched more than 40 products.

