ProVeg Future Food Webinar Series Returns With Focus on Cheese Alternatives

The next webinar in the Future Food Series, created by the ProVeg Incubator and NX-Food, will take place on March 10. This time, it will dive into the topic of cheese alternatives.

Plant-based meat and milk alternatives have been enjoying increasing success for several years now, and plant-based cheese is a growing market offering increasing investment opportunities.

A ProVeg survey last year found that out of all the plant-based categories, cheese was identified as that within which improvements were most needed. Many consumers were dissatisfied with the taste, price, and range of products available.

The webinar will take place between 6:00 and 7:30pm CET on March 10, with the following agenda:

6:00 pm – Intro from Albrecht Wolfmeyer, ProVeg Incubator, and Fabio Ziemssen, NX-Food.

6:10 pm – Guest intros and panel discussion.

7:30 pm – Closing comments and end of the event.

It will feature speakers from Noquo Foods, Violife, New Roots, Legendairy Foods, and Veganz. Speakers will examine how new, innovative ingredients and technologies such as precision fermentation could transform the development of plant-based cheeses.

The webinar follows on from Previous Future Food Series events, which have featured topics such as seafood and dairy alternatives. Those interested in attending can sign up on Eventbrite.

