ProVeg & MeaTech to Offer Cultivated Meat Samples to Meat Industry at IFFA Frankfurt

ProVeg International is teaming up with MeaTech to host a tasting session of hybrid chicken nuggets at IFFA, the world’s largest meat fair, from 14-19 May.

This year marks the first time in the IFFA’s 70-year history that meat substitutes and alt proteins are being featured, with at least 200 of the 900 IFFA exhibitors booked at this year’s show offering products for the production of meat alternatives.

Stephanie Jaczniakowska-McGirr, International Head of Food Industry and Retail at ProVeg, states: “This is an exciting year to be involved in the emerging cultured meat industry and the trade fair at Frankfurt offers delegates the chance to satiate their curiosity and taste the product for themselves. Regulatory approval has been granted for cultured meat in Singapore and regulatory pathways are being prepared to bring cultured meat to the US and Europe as well.”

ProVeg has lined up a string of leading companies specialised in alternative protein to give two days of talks on key subjects in the field of alternative proteins. Presenting companies will include PHW Group, Mycorena, MeaTech, Planteneers, Planted and Givaudan.

The presentations will include:

The how, why and when for meat producers to diversify protein supply chains

Strategies to get alternative protein products to market, including pricing strategies

Harnessing alternative proteins to achieve sustainability goals

Achieving scalability and commercial viability

Harnessing the potential of hybrid products

Formulation and manufacturing considerations with alternative protein products.

“As well as the cultured meat tasting, we have put together a comprehensive programme of talks that should answer many of the questions that meat producers have about breaking into the alternative protein market,” Jaczniakowska-McGirr said.

“Now really is the time to start investing time and energy into the alternative protein market to get ahead of the game and be prepared for bringing products to investors, regulators and the market,” she added.